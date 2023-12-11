Toy libraries open across Mountains

From the bottom to the top of the Blue Mountains, families with young children now have access to new toys and new toy libraries.
The toy libraries, operated by Belong Blue Mountains and officially opened by Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, were an election commitment by the Albanese Government.
"Safe, fun, age-appropriate toys and equipment are essential for child development, and I want every parent and carer to be able to access that for their child," Ms Templeman said.
"I remember when my kids were young, money was tight, and it was such a relief to have the local toy library available. For me, being able to borrow different toys, puzzles and musical instruments was a practical cost-saver and I hope other families find it helps them too.
"Anyone with small kids knows how quickly they can grow out of toys, or how quickly they can lose interest in them.
"You really never know which activity is going to become a favourite, and toy libraries are a great way to 'try before you buy' without the huge outlay.
"It was wonderful to see the children's eyes light up when we opened the toy library.
"We provided $15,000 to establish the libraries at Belong Blue Mountain Centres in Katoomba, Lawson and Blaxland, and there are still funds remaining for more additions, as the staff assess what toys and activites are most in demand."
Ms Templeman said the toy libraries were just one way the Government is working to ease pressures for families with young children.
For toy library operating hours and more information, see www.belongbm.org.au.
