Track closures, road works planned in Blue Mountains

A number of walking tracks in the Blue Mountains National Park will be closed for helicopter operations to remove waste construction materials.
From Thursday, December 14 to Friday, December 15, the following tracks will be closed to allow the helicopter movements:
These closures affect:
National Parks will progressively open areas as work is completed and advise as each section re-opens.
Meanwhile, motorists are advised of changed conditions on Jenolan Caves Road from the Great Western Highway to Hampton for maintenance work
Work includes heavy patching to improve the road surface.
The works started on December 11 and will continue until Friday, December 22, weather permitting. Work hours are 7am to 5pm from Monday to Friday and 7am to 1pm on Saturday.
Changed traffic conditions including lane closures, intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place during work hours. Motorists should allow up to five minutes of extra travel time.
For the latest traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
