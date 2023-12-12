Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Track closures, road works planned in Blue Mountains

Updated December 13 2023 - 9:45am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Track closures, road works planned in Blue Mountains
Track closures, road works planned in Blue Mountains

A number of walking tracks in the Blue Mountains National Park will be closed for helicopter operations to remove waste construction materials.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.