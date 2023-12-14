Dog off-leash trial for Katoomba

A limited dog off-leash area will be set up for a trial period on the old Katoomba golf course.
Dog walkers have been using the course as an unofficial off-leash area since the golf club closed in 2013.
But with the area now designated as the Planetary Health Precinct and Parklands, council has plans for the entire site.
These include gathering place, habitat for native flora and fauna, recreation areas, educational facilities, a native plant nursery and temporary camping accommodation.
Councillors voted at their November meeting to establish a temporary off-leash area on part of the old course, most likely near Stuarts Road. The trial will start before next March.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.