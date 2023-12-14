Blue Mountains Gazette
Dog off-leash trial for Katoomba

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated December 15 2023 - 7:59am, first published December 14 2023 - 3:00pm
A limited dog off-leash area will be set up for a trial period on the old Katoomba golf course.

