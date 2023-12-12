Firefighter killed responding to Airbnb house fire

A firefighter has been killed while responding to a blaze at a luxurious Airbnb in Sydney's north-west on December 12.
The 51-year-old was among the first crews at a house engulfed in flames in Grose Vale about 8am.
A NSW Police spokesperson said emergency services performed CPR on the man after he collapsed.
"However, the man was unable to be revived and died at the scene," the spokesperson said.
The man was an on-call firefighter with Fire and Rescue NSW, which is now investigating the incident.
FRNSW said it was providing support "to the man's family, his crew and the others impacted by this tragedy".
"Our condolences are with the firefighter's family, friends and colleagues at this tragic time," FRNSW said in a statement.
The home on Grose Vale Rd is listed on Airbnb as a seven-bedroom, five-bathroom retreat on six hectares of land.
Police have established a crime scene and launched an investigation.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
