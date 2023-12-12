Blue Mountains Gazette
Firefighter killed responding to Airbnb house fire

Anna McGuinness
By Anna McGuinness
December 12 2023 - 12:24pm
A firefighter has been killed while responding to a blaze at a luxurious Airbnb in Sydney's north-west on December 12.

