Vitality and passion is all Wallis Bird

December 15 2023 - 8:53am
Wallis Bird. Picture supplied
Irish native, Berlin-based Wallis Bird returns to Australia next month for her fourth tour and will play at the Baroque Room in Katoomba on January 7.

