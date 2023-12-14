Vitality and passion is all Wallis Bird

Irish native, Berlin-based Wallis Bird returns to Australia next month for her fourth tour and will play at the Baroque Room in Katoomba on January 7.
Bird is set to once again enrapture audiences with her unique and heartfelt music. The pandemic may have interrupted her 2022 touring plans, but the intervening time has been anything but quiet for this international award-winning artist.
For over a decade, Bird has mesmerised listeners around the globe, boasting more than 1000 shows under her belt.
Her remarkable achievements include two Irish Meteor Awards, a nomination for the Irish Choice Music Prize, a prestigious 2017 German "Musikautorenpreis" award, and even a nomination for musician of the year by Ireland's legendary music magazine Hot Press.
The Irish Times aptly noted her onstage energy could kickstart an entire economy, such is the vitality she brings to her live shows.
Her onstage energy could kickstart an entire economy- The Irish Times
In 2022, Bird unveiled her seventh studio album, HANDS, arguably her most personal and experimental creation yet. The album turns the spotlight inwards, delving into deeply personal issues such as trust, alcohol abuse, stagnation, and self-improvement, framed by moments from the last two tumultuous years.
One can't discuss HANDS without understanding its profound significance. The album cover reveals a hand missing a little finger - a testament to Bird's childhood accident where she lost her fingers to a lawnmower (four were reconnected).
Bird will play at the Baroque Room, Katoomba on January 7. See www.troubadourpresents.com for tickets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.