School holiday fun activities

The summer holidays may be long but they don't have to be boring, with a calendar full of fun, affordable and inclusive activities happening for children, families and young people.
From art classes and nature workshops to basketball and junior ranger navigation, there are plenty of great reasons to stay in the Mountains this summer, with more than 40 activities planned.
Blue Mountains mayor, Mark Greenhill, said: "It can be hard for parents to keep their kids active and entertained during the long summer school holidays. Council and community organisations have you covered with an affordable and fun range of local events and activities to help fill the days.
"If you're spending this summer at home, bookmark the events calendar so you can access activities for your children at the first sign of boredom."
Two Blue Mountains schools will also be opening their outdoor facilities to the public throughout the school holidays as part of the NSW Share Our Space Program.
Winmalee High and Mount Victoria Public School grounds will be open from 8am - 5pm during the holidays. Shoot some hoops, kick the footy or just enjoy playing in the fenced sporting grounds with your little ones and all the family.
Visit www.schoolinfrastructure.nsw.gov.au/what-we-do/we-support-communities/share-our-space.html for more information. The full list of school holiday activities can be found at www.strongerfamilies.net.au.
