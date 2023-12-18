Jubilee tree planting in Jubilee Park

With a grant to commemorate the late Queen's 70-year jubilee, it was fitting that the trees bought in her honour were planted in Jubilee Park in Blackheath last week.
The original idea to beautify the town came from the Streetscape committee and was embraced by the Blackheath Rhododendron Festival, which coincidentally held its first festival in the same year the Queen was crowned, 1953.
The festival group successfully applied for a grant and last year planted a row of tulip trees (Liriodendron tulipifera) and smaller trident maples (Acer buergerianum) under the power lines along a block of Govetts Leap Road.
The group had 14 trees left so, at the suggestion of Sebastian Paris, principal urban forest with council, struck on Jubilee Park to create another avenue.
With the help of some Blackheath Public School students and various volunteers, the trees were planted in a double curved row on Tuesday.
Co-ordinator for the project, Eva Johnstone, said the trees would complement the row of conifers planted along the edge of the park in 1935 to celebrate the 25th jubilee of the reign of King George V, the Queen's grandfather.
