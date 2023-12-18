Blue Mountains Gazette
Jubilee tree planting in Jubilee Park

By Jennie Curtin
December 18 2023 - 4:30pm
With a grant to commemorate the late Queen's 70-year jubilee, it was fitting that the trees bought in her honour were planted in Jubilee Park in Blackheath last week.

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

