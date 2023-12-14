Katoomba High School student first in German beginners in HSC

A desire to be able to properly communicate with her German relatives led Matilda Johnson to take up the language in Year 11.
This week, she learnt she had topped the state in the HSC for German beginners.
Matilda, 18, had dared to dream of coming first when she topped the course at the NSW School of Languages.
"Before I actually sat the exam I was hoping ... because I came first at the language school. But afterwards ..." she said, her thoughts drifting away.
So it was a very pleasant surprise when she received the phone call confirming her achievement.
Her parents, she said, were "so happy. There were a few tears."
Matilda, who went to Katoomba High School, studied German by distance education, with a weekly phone call to her teacher to practise speaking.
"I had to do the whole thing online," she said. "I did my classes at Katoomba High and then [German] in a learning room.
"I had to practice a lot and work on it every day."
She also had the regular calls with her teacher "just to connect with other people in German. As much as you think you learn stuff when you're reading it, it's not the same as speaking it."
She is also now able to talk to those relatives in their native tongue.
Matilda, who also studied advanced maths and English, biology, legal studies and art, has received early offers of arts/law at Wollongong and Newcastle universities. But she has her heart set on Sydney University and a course called arts and advanced studies, which includes politics and international relations.
The Katoomba girl is interested in international law and will "definitely" keep studying German.
Footnote: Matilda later discovered she had also achieved a mark of 90 or more in biology, legal studies and visual arts as well as the German beginners.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.