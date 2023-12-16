Recognising Peace Park sculptor

It may be 14 years after he donated it to council and five years after his death, but the work of sculptor Tom Coley and his Peace sculpture at Katoomba is finally to be officially recognised.
Mr Coley was born in England and travelled to and lived in Tasmania for many years. When he moved to the Mountains, he lived in a caravan at Dillinger's nursery in Wentworth Falls, where he did his sculpting.
He worked as a cleaner at Katoomba hospital for some years and used to study the babies in their cots. This provided the inspiration for his new born baby sculpture which is now a permanent exhibition at The Lost Bear Gallery in Lurline Street, Katoomba.
He told his friends that he had used all his money to buy the black stone for the Peace sculpture. The stone came from Newcastle.
He donated the sculpture to Blue Mountains council in 2009. A mayoral minute passed at the time noted that a plaque should be placed on the sculpture identifying the donor and other relevant information.
Mr Coley died on December 22, 2018, with no plaque having been attached to the plinth.
But at its November council meeting, Cr Sarah Redshaw proposed a notice of motion that council prepares a report on the feasibility of a plaque to acknowledge Mr Coley and the sculpture.
The motion was passed unanimously.
