Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Recognising Peace Park sculptor

JC
By Jennie Curtin
December 16 2023 - 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It may be 14 years after he donated it to council and five years after his death, but the work of sculptor Tom Coley and his Peace sculpture at Katoomba is finally to be officially recognised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.