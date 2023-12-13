Total Fire Ban in Blue Mountains, highway roadworks in Mount Victoria

NSW Rural Fire Service has announced a Total Fire Ban in the Blue Mountains today (December 14), as "extreme" fire conditions sweep across the Greater Sydney and Greater Hunter regions.
In the Lower Mountains Blaxland is forecast to reach temperatures as high as 36 degrees today, while in the Upper Mountains Mount Victoria could reach 29 degrees.
During a Total Fire Ban you cannot light, maintain or use a fire in the open, or to carry out any activity in the open that causes, or is likely to cause, a fire.
With the hot, dry and windy conditions, other services have also asked the public to prepare for the coming days.
NSW Ambulance posted on Facebook with a checklist of reminders for managing hot weather, including staying indoors in the hottest part of the day, not leaving people or pets in parked cars, and checking in on each other.
Transport for NSW said in a Heat Smart travel alert: "With extreme heat conditions today please stay hydrated. If you feel unwell, don't risk boarding a train. Station staff can assist you."
This dry heat warning has been announced after a severe thunderstorm warning for the Blue Mountains last night (December 13), where large hailstones and heavy rainfall were detected near Katoomba.
To keep up to date on the status of fire warnings today, or to get information on how to prepare, visit the RFS website at: http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fdr-and-tobans.
The Great Western Highway will be closed to westbound traffic between Mount Victoria and Lithgow for essential repair work on Saturday, December 16.
The work including guard rail repairs and general maintenance and inspections will be carried out at night to minimise traffic disruptions.
Work hours will be between 8pm and 5am on Saturday 16 December, and is expected to be completed in a single night, weather permitting.
There will be a detour in place via Chifley Road and Darling Causeway. Westbound motorists are advised to allow an extra 15 minutes of extra travel time.
Access will be maintained for emergency service vehicles and residents to the closure points at the bottom gantry.
Transport for NSW has thanked motorists for their patience. For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
