Turtle basking island in Katoomba

Help turtles cross the road. If you see a turtle on or near the road, take note of which direction it's facing, pull over safely, pick it up and put it down on the other side. By saving it you've potentially bought it decades of desperately needed breeding time. Don't try and move them back to where they came from, or they will just start their journey again. Also, don't take them to a waterbody you think they'll like, turtles roam for a number of reasons and we can't predict what they're after.