Drink driving L-plater allegedly in car without a supervisor

A learner driver who had been drinking was allegedly caught driving a car at Valley Heights without a supervising driver, according to police.
About 11.10pm on Saturday December 9, police said they stopped a car travelling along Valley Road with the headlights not illuminated.
Blue Mountains Crime Manager, Detective A/Inspector, Darren Greaney, said the Cambridge Park driver, and sole occupant of the car, was spoken to and it was discovered he only had a Learner Drivers licence.
"A roadside breath test was conducted, resulting in a positive result for alcohol," he said.
The 17-year-old was arrested and taken to Springwood Police Station where a breath analysis was conducted and a result of 0.045 was allegedly returned. Learner drivers are not allowed to consume any alcohol.
He was charged with a range of offences including: Learner not accompanied by driver, Learner driver not displaying 'L' plates, special category driver drive with special range [related to drink driving] and driving a car without a licence. He was suspended from driving and will attend Penrith Local Court on January 23.
On Tuesday December 5, police attended Jellybean Pool in Glenbrook following reports of anti-social behaviour. While dealing with unrelated matters, police allegedly identified a 19-year-old man wanted for offences committed in Summer Hill on November 6.
Blue Mountains Crime Manager, Detective A/Inspector, Darren Greaney, said "it is alleged that the male assaulted a person known to him following a verbal argument, using a weapon to cause serious injury".
"The Oxley Park male was arrested and searched, with police locating a small resealable bag [allegedly] containing cannabis on his person, before being conveyed to Springwood Police Station."
The man has been charged with a range of offences including Armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, Stalk/Intimidate intend fear physical harm and possess a prohibited drug. He will attend Burwood Local Court December 18.
A police operation in the Upper Mountains on Thursday December 14 resulted in a number of arrests.
A 44-year-old Glenwood man was allegedly detected driving with the mid range of alcohol (0.093) while a 57-year-old man from Kanimbla was detected driving with the low range (0.063). Both were given licence suspension notices and will appear at Katoomba Local Court.
A 29-year-old man was also arrested, and police will allege he was found in possession of prohibited drugs, including psilocybin, an hallucinogenic compound. This substance is prohibited under the Drug Misuse and Trafficking Act. He will also appear at the Katoomba Local Court in January, 2024.
Police will be active in holiday season, conducting alcohol and drug tests as part of the road safety campaign.
