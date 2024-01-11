Could Leuralla, the site of a former toy museum, become a boutique hotel?

A boutique hotel, a weekender, a family home or an opportunity for a developer.
These have been just some of the plans from about 100 queries received as part of the sales campaign for the landmark Leura property, Leuralla.
Expressions of interest officially closed on December 14 last year. One of the two real estate agents selling the prestige property, Darren Curtis from Christie's International Real Estate, said there had been a "wide and broad cross section" of plans from potential buyers.
Christie's International Real Estate and McGrath Double Bay are jointly selling the property.
The property has 11 lots but three certificates of titles and some of the behind the scenes wrangling relates to legal and heritage issues.
"Because of the heritage considerations it's not as straight forward as buyers purchasing a Torrens title, normal house," Mr Curtis said.
"Three interested parties have already made two visits to the property. One buyer wanted a delayed settlement [but] the terms were not suitable for the vendor.
"There's still interest. I was there today with one of the groups," Mr Curtis added.
Mr Curtis expects an offer in the next few weeks.
The price point for the property is tipped to be $15 million or above - a sale tipped to easily beat all previous residential sales records for the Mountains. (That sale is $4.15 million by tech entrepreneur Liesl Yearsley for the historic Wentworth Falls weatherboard Carramar in Fletcher Street in 2021).
The interest comes despite the unique vendor 'For Sale' sign outside the historic Mountains property. That sign says simply "Want this property, phone Craig/Darren" with the agents mobile numbers. The sign has been the subject of interest in the Mountains community.
Mr Curtis told the Gazette it was the vendor's sign.
"It was the sign the vendor wanted ... not a Christie's sign. We can't put up a sign without the vendor's permission."
Leuralla has been in the hands of one family for more than a century. The 2.3 hectare property, with Paul Sorensen garden, sits across 11 lots with views over the Jamison Valley.
While it's the family's wish to keep the property as a single residence, potential for subdivision and a "range of uses" have been flagged in the marketing material.
The Balmoral Road property housed the Toy and Railway Museum.
The seven-bedroom Federation style house on the property was built in 1912 for wealthy yachtsman Harry Andreas and his family. In 1928, NSW MP and barrister, Clive Evatt senior, married Marjorie Andreas and later bought the home from his in-laws.
Defamation lawyer Clive Evatt junior and his wife, Elizabeth, launched the toy museum in 1983 and it ran for nearly 40 years. It has become one of the tourist destination locations of the Mountains.
Mr Evatt died in 2018 and Mrs Evatt continued to manage the museum but eventually bushfires and COVID lockdowns forced its closure and the sale of most of the contents in 2022. At the time she told the Gazette it would remain a private family home.
The amphitheatre is not part of the sale.
