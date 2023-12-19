Council leads way in sustainability

Blue Mountains council has continued to reduce its carbon emissions and is now heading towards a zero target by the end of 2025.
In the 2022-23 annual report received at the last council meeting, it was revealed that emissions have been reduced by 25 per cent since 2015-16.
Electricity emissions and water use have both exceeded a target reduction of 30 per cent by 2021-22.
A range of initiatives has helped achieve the results, including:
The report also notes that council has planted 390 trees in the Lower Blue Mountains to combat increased temperatures. These were planted in recognised hot spots in Blaxland, Glenbrook and Winmalee.
A grant of $855,000 will pay for the installation of solar panels and batteries on seven community buildings.
At Blaxland and Katoomba tips, floating wetlands were built on the storm water dams to provide habitat and improve water quality. And more than 15,000 native plants were planted on the slopes of old landfills, which will not only provide habitat but help with slope stability and water management.
On the financial front, council had an operating surplus of $12.6 million but, when capital grants were excluded, this fell to a deficit of $7.8m. This was put down primarily to the extra money needed to repair roads damaged after a particularly wet 2022.
The debt was reduced to $13.9 million in 2022-23. A total of $19.4m of debt has been reduced over the past five years.
