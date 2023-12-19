Blue Mountains Gazette
Council leads way in sustainability

JC
By Jennie Curtin
December 19 2023 - 12:22pm
Blue Mountains council has continued to reduce its carbon emissions and is now heading towards a zero target by the end of 2025.

