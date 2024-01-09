Record heat and drier days in 2023

It was hot. For nine of the 12 months of 2023, the mean temperature recorded at the Mt Boyce Bureau of Meteorology station at the top of the Mountains was higher than the long-term average.
And in September, the 18.5 degree average maximum was almost four degrees above the 14.8 long-term mark. It was higher than any other September since the Bureau of Meteorology started recording data in 1992.
Only January, April and May were cooler than average.
It was not only September that broke a record. July and August were also the hottest of those months ever recorded in 30 years.
July, at 11.6 degrees, was a full two degrees over the long-term average.
August recorded temperatures more than two-and-a-half degrees warmer than average, with both minimums and maximums temperatures high. The maximum was 13.9 degrees, compared with the average of 11.3. And the minimum of 4.6 was also significantly higher than the average 3.0.
Not surprisingly with such temperatures, it was the first time in many years that there was no sign of any snow across the whole of winter.
And with the heat came the dry, reflecting the end of three consecutive years of La Nina conditions which had brought deluges in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
On average, about 1000mm of rain is recorded a year at Mt Boyce weather station at the top of the Mountains. In 2022, it was twice as much with 2075mm; last year, it didn't reach the average, with 834mm falling.
May was the driest month, its 5.2mm equal to the driest ever (in 2014) and well below the long-term average of 55.8mm.
Both September (10.4mm compared to long-term 56.7mm ) and July (12.2mm compared to 55.9mm) were also very dry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.