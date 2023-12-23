Woodford's wartime Christmas as village rallied around returned soldiers

In winter 1915, Cara and Professor Edgeworth David had offered their Woodford home, Tyn-y-Coed, to the Red Cross as a rest and recreational home for returned soldiers. The little village of Woodford, with only about 50 families, rallied round the home which was run by volunteers. Some villagers delivered donated firewood, vegetables, milk and groceries while others donated money. The first men arrived on the Sydney train on September 4.