Woodford's wartime Christmas as village rallied around returned soldiers

Christmas 1915 was not a happy time. By December 20, 1915 the last of the Anzac troops had been evacuated from Anzac and Suvla but "the boys" had not yet returned home. War continued in France and many were heading in that direction.
In winter 1915, Cara and Professor Edgeworth David had offered their Woodford home, Tyn-y-Coed, to the Red Cross as a rest and recreational home for returned soldiers. The little village of Woodford, with only about 50 families, rallied round the home which was run by volunteers. Some villagers delivered donated firewood, vegetables, milk and groceries while others donated money. The first men arrived on the Sydney train on September 4.
On Monday, November 8, 1915, the Coo-ee marchers passed through Woodford where they were welcomed warmly and enjoyed a cold lunch under the trees.
Private Nutting, on behalf of his comrades at Tyn-y-Coed, presented the Coo-ee boys with an Australian flag. A contingent of the wounded soldiers had assembled and cheered the "Coo-ees," who loved the compliment. (The flag is still displayed at the Coo-ee Heritage Centre, Gilgandra).
All the inmates were depressed as Christmas approached. One of the men, Private Rutland, said he would "burst into tear" at the slightest provocation.
Cara and her daughter Molly spent a day in Sydney buying gifts for the men. Some gifts were pocketbooks, a No. 2 Brownie camera and a pair of hairbrushes. Each man also received a silly little cheap toy in attempt to cheer them up.
Christmas Day was cool, so welcome after the threatening bushfires. Cara and Molly decorated the verandah with gaudy paper decorations and were busy making beds, emptying the slops, peeling potatoes and preparing the turkey as all the other staff had Christmas Day off to be with their families.
The soldiers all enjoyed their gifts, laughing at the comic ones. Cara noted in her diary that they had only heard of the evacuation of Gallipoli on Christmas Eve and this news overshadowed their celebrations.
Their Christmas dinner was a splendid feast. Turkey, sausages, ham, green peas, baked potatoes, plum pudding, minced pies and junket and stewed fruit were all on offer. The Red Cross had sent chocolates, cigarettes and cigars.
Cara's Christmas was completed by the arrival of her husband. Edgeworth David, 57, had set up the Australian Mining Corps and was appointed major. Still at Liverpool, he had Christmas leave. He arrived at Woodford at 4.15pm from the Sydney train.
The home's inmates and Cara, Molly and Edgeworth David had a quiet Christmas evening, as did the rest of Woodford, the worry of war and bushfires temporarily forgotten.
Robyne Ridge is publicity officer for Blue Mountains Historical Society.
