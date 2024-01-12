Duke of Ed awards champion

His Royal Highness Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh, Patron of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award, visited Sydney late last year to celebrate Duke of Ed Award recipients, recognise the efforts of Duke of Ed Award volunteers and see first-hand the new initiatives being implemented in Australia to ensure the programs are more accessible to all young people.
Prince Edward attended the award ceremonies held at Government House, where local leaders of Duke of Edinburgh Award programs were also recognised.
Katoomba High School teacher Morgan Huxley received recognition for his 18 years of service to, and leadership of, the Duke of Ed program.
The Duke of Ed Award challenges young people to focus on their personal development, community service, and outdoor exploration.
Katoomba High School has a strong Duke of Edinburgh program supported by an extensive outdoor education program. Students from Years 9 to 12 have the opportunity to engage in Bronze, Silver and Gold Duke of Ed Award levels.
"It was a very special day," said deputy principal Bradley McLeod. "This award is a wonderful recognition of the passion and dedication Morgan has for the Duke of Ed program and for inspiring and supporting our young people.
"He works relentlessly all year, every year, to organise myriad amazing outdoor education experiences for our students and has supported hundreds of students to improve their confidence, build their resilience and achieve their goals.
"Thanks to Mr Huxley, Katoomba High offers what may be the most extensive outdoor education program in the state and sees many students participate and complete Duke of Ed Award levels every year. We are very proud of the amazing work he does," Mr McLeod added.
The Duke of Ed has been operating in Australia for more than 60 years and has recently seen a record number of young people participating, testament to the benefits and relevance of the program for young Australians. Find out more at www.dukeofed.com.au or contact Mr Huxley at Katoomba High School.
