Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Duke of Ed awards champion

Updated January 15 2024 - 12:16pm, first published January 12 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

His Royal Highness Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh, Patron of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award, visited Sydney late last year to celebrate Duke of Ed Award recipients, recognise the efforts of Duke of Ed Award volunteers and see first-hand the new initiatives being implemented in Australia to ensure the programs are more accessible to all young people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.