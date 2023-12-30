Year in review: Blue Mountains Gazette's most read stories in 2023

What do you remember most from the news in 2023?
With a big year for tourism, food, and local celebrities (big and small), the Blue Mountains Gazette has compiled a list of the most viewed news stories on our website in 2023.
Here's the top 10 countdown, excluding breaking news stories:
The closure of the Emirates resort in the Wolgan Valley this year sent ripples through the Blue Mountains tourism community. Blue Mountains Tourism vice president Anthea Hammon said at the time that the closure would have "negative impacts" on tourism in the wider Blue Mountains.
Winter Magic festival had a tough few years recently, with bushfires and lockdowns leading to a two-year hiatus before 2022. Whilst the event returned last year, this year marked the return of the parade and stalls, with the day feeling truly returned to its former glory.
'Frankenbird', or 'Frank', is a Common Myna named by the Lower Mountains community for his distinctive bony, featherless head. A frequent visitor at most Blaxland spots, Frank has become an icon for local Facebook groups despite being an invasive pest species.
The reveal of preliminary flight paths earlier this year for Western Sydney International Airport sparked intense discussion in the Blue Mountains as residents examined how their homes would be affected by overhead aircraft. The Gazette particularly highlighted impacts on the Mid to Lower Mountains in this article.
Hotel-owning couple Huong Nguyen and George Saad made a momentous decision earlier this year, selling four of the Mountains' most well-known premises: The Hydro Majestic at Medlow Bath, Lilianfels and Echoes at Katoomba and Parklands at Blackheath.
Penrith is getting its own lakeside beach, which online posts have already dubbed 'Pondi'. One kilometre in length - the same as Bondi Beach - Penrith Beach will offer a safe and free waterside experience in the heart of western Sydney.
Peter Pigott has spent a lifetime protecting Parma wallbies, with over 330 of the endangered species living on the five hectares of his Mt Wilson property. Worrying about the future of the marsupials, he met earlier this year with Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle and then-opposition spokesperson Penny Sharpe to discuss options available.
Channel 9 aimed a spotlight on emergency services this year with the release of Police Rescue Australia, which prominently features the Blue Mountains Police Rescue unit. Team Leader Sergeant Dallas Atkinson said the series gives viewers an "insight into what a day in 'the office' can look like" for police rescue officers.
Blue Mountains bakeries swept the Great Aussie Pie Competition this year, with Mountain High Pies at Wentworth Falls taking home a gold medal and Taddy's Cakes and Pies in Blaxland taking home a silver and three bronze medals. For Taddy's this was their first time entering the competition and second year in business, making the wins feel all the more rewarding.
Leonardo DiCaprio, eat your heart out - there's a new wolf in town. Vincent Yeow Lim, aka 'Dim Sim Lim', aka the 'Wolf of Wok Street', is a breakout Tik Tok sensation from Lawson Chinese Restaurant in the Lawson Bowling Club. With recipes passed down through generations of his family, Mr Lim became an online celebrity creating and sharing Chinese cooking videos. He has since sold the Lawson restaurant and moved on to new projects.
