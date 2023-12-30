Year in review: Blue Mountains Gazette's most read stories in 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio, eat your heart out - there's a new wolf in town. Vincent Yeow Lim, aka 'Dim Sim Lim', aka the 'Wolf of Wok Street', is a breakout Tik Tok sensation from Lawson Chinese Restaurant in the Lawson Bowling Club. With recipes passed down through generations of his family, Mr Lim became an online celebrity creating and sharing Chinese cooking videos. He has since sold the Lawson restaurant and moved on to new projects.