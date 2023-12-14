Delays on the Mountains trains as festive countdown approaches: Live Traffic

Late night festive activity in the city will be affected by trains.
Transport for NSW is reporting that from Friday December 15 until Saturday December 16 it will take about 30 minutes longer to get home to the Blue Mountains.
Trains are running to a "changed timetable and stopping pattern via the T3 Bankstown Line".
The issue will affect trains leaving after 9.50pm and will be in place until 2am on December 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.