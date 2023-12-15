Blue Mountains Gazette
Council extends time zones to visitor paid parking areas

December 15 2023 - 3:52pm
One-hour parking locations in Blackheath, Katoomba, Leura and Wentworth Falls town centres will be extended to two-hour zones, early in the new year.

