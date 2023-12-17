Blue Mountains Gazette
Free diary helps seniors know their rights

December 18 2023 - 9:02am
Seniors can get legal tips for managing financial hardship and mortgage stress, avoiding scams, and resolving neighbour disputes from Legal Aid NSW's free 2024 diary.

