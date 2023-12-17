Free diary helps seniors know their rights

Seniors can get legal tips for managing financial hardship and mortgage stress, avoiding scams, and resolving neighbour disputes from Legal Aid NSW's free 2024 diary.
It has handy information to help seniors navigate the law, including knowing their rights when buying goods and services, and also comes in a wall calendar or booklet.
Blue Mountains residents can pick up the diaries from the Springwood office of Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle or by calling her office on 4751 3298.
Minister for Seniors Jodie Harrison said the free Seniors Diary and calendar is a handy one-stop-shop for legal information for seniors.
"For example, it might be a useful prompt to review their will, or provide information on where to seek help if they have a complaint about services they receive. It also contains wellbeing and saving tips, as well as where to find further information to put them into action."
Legal Aid NSW CEO Monique Hitter said the resources could help seniors with useful cost of living and other tips.
"The seniors diary and seniors calendar are some of the most important resources produced by Legal Aid NSW because they help seniors to understand and defend their rights," she said.
"The information in the diary and calendar could potentially help seniors with legal issues related to cost of living such as financial hardship, mortgage stress and fines, as well as other issues like identifying scams."
Law Society of NSW Acting CEO Mr Kenneth Tickle said the resources could help seniors learn about important legal topics.
"The law can be hard to navigate, so the 2024 calendar and diary provides useful information in clear, straightforward language. There's something new to learn every month," he said.
The calendar is also available at Legal Aid NSW offices, libraries, some community legal centres and online.
