TikTok star Francis Bourgeois visits Mount Victoria station

He's one of the world's favourite railway enthusiasts and he made Mount Victoria Railway Station one of his stops during a visit to Australia.
TikTok star Francis Bourgeois visited the historic station on a mission to see the XPT train, with Transport for NSW sharing pictures from the visit on social media on December 11.
The viral British trainspotter had earlier made Transport for NSW's Facebook page as he checked out the Sydney Metro.
Tourism Australia spent a reported $90,000 for visits by three social media influencers, including Bourgeois, to sell Australia as a holiday destination.
Bourgeois also attended the Australian TikTok Awards which were held in Sydney on December 6.
The British celebrity saw his popularity increase in Australia after SBS secured the right to his series, Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois.
