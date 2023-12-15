Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

TikTok star Francis Bourgeois visits Mount Victoria station

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 18 2023 - 11:41am, first published December 16 2023 - 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He's one of the world's favourite railway enthusiasts and he made Mount Victoria Railway Station one of his stops during a visit to Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.