The end of year holiday season is a celebratory time for many Australians, but for some it can also be a time of increased financial and emotional pressure.
Mental health charity R U OK? has produced free tips and practical tools to encourage people to meaningfully connect with those who might be struggling with the upcoming holidays.
"One thing we can all do at this time of year, is to pause and take a moment to consider the people in our world who might be finding it tough," said Katherine Newton, R U OK? CEO.
'Tis the season to be asking R U OK? seeks to remind all Australians of the various struggles that people might be experiencing, but most importantly the role they can play in supporting them through this time.
"Find a moment to check in with that person and do it in a way that feels right for both of you," said Ms Newton. "Weave it into your normal routines and regular way of communicating. There's no need to overcomplicate it."
R U OK? Community Ambassador Glenn Cotter, like many Australians, is concerned about the additional expenses and family tension that comes with Christmas.
"We've had some stressful Christmases over the years," said Mr Cotter. "It can bring family and relationship challenges to a head and it's a time of heightened emotions. I know we're not alone in that experience."
Mr Cotter said we need to take the pressure off ourselves and remember that genuine connection is a special gift for those we care about.
"If you notice that someone is finding the holiday season stressful, my biggest tip is to encourage them to do Christmas in a way that works for them," he said. "Don't do it the way you think it has to be done to please everyone else."
Visit ruok.org.au/holiday for free tips and resources, to help you connect with the people you care about this holiday season.
If you or someone you know needs some extra support, you can find contact information for national support and services at ruok.org.au/findhelp.
For support at any time of day or night, Lifeline provides free and confidential crisis support. Call 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14 or chat online at: lifeline.org.au.
