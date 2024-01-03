Life saving heartstarters available 24/7 thanks to Nepean Football partnership

Four publicly accessible defibrillators have been installed at local sporting clubs across the Blue Mountains.
The defibrillators come after The Nepean Football Association (NFA) secured a grant via the NSW Governments Community Building Partnership (CBP) program.
The defibrillators are now publicly available 24 hours a day at St Johns Oval, Blaxland; Gloria Park, Hazelbrook; Summerhayes Park, Winmalee; and Pitt Park, Wentworth Falls.
Blue Mountains City Council supported the grant application, assisted the local clubs with installation, and will maintain the four fully monitored defibrillators.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "More than 30,000 Australians suffer from sudden cardiac arrest each year. In sudden cardiac episodes, early defibrillation can increase survival rates by up to 75 per cent, so having a defibrillator close by at sporting clubs can quite literally be the difference between life and death.
"The Nepean Football Association has worked tirelessly to secure these life-saving devices, and council is honoured to be able to support their efforts by installing and maintaining the units.
"In recent years, defibrillators have saved the lives of several players and spectators, so the more defibrillators we can install at community sporting venues the better. These will improve safety for players, members and spectators. It's a big win for these clubs."
Ben Coburn, President of Blaxland Football Club, said club members are thrilled to have the life-saving device.
"Having an easily accessible defibrillator is really beneficial, not just for the football and cricket clubs, it's a great resource for the whole community," Mr Coburn said.
"Nepean Football Association has already provided training in the past, and we will be training more members, but the devices have full instructions and can be used by anyone."
Trish Doyle, Member for Blue Mountains: "The Community Building Partnership Grants enable our local organisations to enhance and improve the services they already offer to our community. When it comes to sports, the importance of having a defibrillator on site cannot be overstated."
