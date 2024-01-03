Blue Mountains Gazette
Life saving heartstarters available 24/7 thanks to Nepean Football partnership

Updated January 8 2024 - 10:08am, first published January 4 2024 - 10:00am
Four publicly accessible defibrillators have been installed at local sporting clubs across the Blue Mountains.

