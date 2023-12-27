'Not everyone who is eligible realises they are': Energy price relief available

Since July, more than five million households and one million small businesses have been eligible for Energy Price Relief Rebates as part of the federal and state governments' plan to reduce cost-of-living pressures.
The rebates provide up to $500 for households and $650 for eligible small businesses, spread over the financial year, with the second rebate currently rolling out.
Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, and State Member for Blue Mountains and Parliamentary Secretary for Energy, Trish Doyle are encouraging families and businesses to check their eligibility to ensure no one entitled to the rebate misses out.
"From conversations I've had, including with my own mum, I know that not everyone who is eligible realises they are," Ms Templeman said.
"I hate to see people missing out, so here's who should be getting the rebate: If you have an eligible Commonwealth concession card or payment, receive the Family Tax Benefit A and/or B, or have an eligible medical condition, you should already receive the existing NSW rebate, and automatically receive the extra relief payment from August."
Ms Templeman said anyone in with a Pensioner Concession Card, the Heath Care Card, the Commonwealth Seniors Health Card and most Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA) Gold card holders who is not already receiving the existing rebate, nor the extra relief, should head to Service NSW to register.
"There are also some people who don't receive the existing NSW rebates that are eligible for the $500 Australian Government energy bill relief too, including people on Carer Allowance and Low Income Health Care Card."
Ms Doyle says the rebate will make a real difference for households.
"I've been working closely with the NSW Minister's team to spread the word on this joint initiative from state and federal Labor governments. We know that households and small businesses are doing it tough and these energy rebates offer a helping hand, in real terms, to assist in alleviating some of their financial pressures.
"I lived for many years as a sole parent on a casual teachers' wage and experienced some real challenges making ends meet so I really feel for those in our community who are facing similar challenges. I urge people to apply and take advantage of this support. You can make an appointment with Service NSW to check your eligibility for assistance, dependent on your circumstances."
Households and businesses receiving the rebate can check their latest bill to see the rebate amount. The rebate is typically listed as a "Credit: NSW-AUS Gov Bill Relief" taking around $162.50 off the quarterly bill for businesses.
For more details visit: www.energy.nsw.gov.au/households/rebates-grants-and-schemes/national-energy-bill-relief#national-energy-bill-relief-for-households or Service NSW on 137788
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.