Toddler found at Faulconbridge reunited with family

A toddler found at Faulconbridge has been reunited with his family.
About 8am on Saturday, December 30 a member of the public contacted police after locating the three-year-old boy walking alone along Grose Road, near the bus bay outside Faulconbridge Public School.
Officers from the Blue Mountains Police Area Command doorknocked nearby residents, with the boy reunited with his family a short time later.
Blue Mountains Police posted on Facebook that the child was reunited with his grandmother.
"We appreciate the support of the community in spreading the word. Apparently the young fellow got up much earlier than normal and decided to go for a walk. Main thing is he is now back with family," the post stated.
No further police action is anticipated.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.