Pilates propels three mums to new heights

Three local mums have propelled pilates businesses into the Lower Blue Mountains while juggling life with newborn babies.
Stephanie Bedo opened Studio 2774 in Mount Riverview in March, 2023 when her daughter Aubrey was just six months old.
Vanessa Walton expanded her timetable offering, soon returning to run her Blue Moon Pilates business after having son George in February 2023.
Annika Piper recently opened her own studio, The Mat Life, in Springwood, after running mat classes in the area, after having daughter Billie in December 2022.
Ms Bedo said the Mountains had been crying out for reformer pilates classes so it was amazing the three mums could share business around.
Her home-based studio, which was recently awarded most outstanding fitness service in the Blue Mountains at the Local Business Awards, offers reformer classes of four people.
"When I opened I had a pool table and a bar in the garage with two reformers and navigating the craziness of trying to open with a tiny baby was a lot," she said.
"I also thought I should save money by making my own website - not something I'd recommend when you're sleep deprived. But I'm so proud of what I've built, the clients and friends I've gained and the feedback I get about my classes."
Ms Walton said she couldn't do everything without support from her partner and mum.
"I feel very committed to my business but also very committed to raising my baby and having a healthy family," she said.
"I know that my business is my work, which means it is my income so I need to give it the time and dedication that it deserves."
Ms Piper said while life had been hectic, she wouldn't have it any other way.
"My team has been so supportive of me in becoming a mum and achieving my dream," she said.
"I hope my daughter will learn the values of hard work, determination and leadership through my business."
The trio all offer child friendly or mums and bubs classes.
They are among other studios in the Lower Mountains area, including Barre Nation in Blaxland and Core PT in Springwood.
