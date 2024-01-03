Visitors struck by lightning at Echo Point as major storm hits

A group of walkers in their 20s has been taken to hospital after a lightning strike at Echo Point.
Staff at the Echo Point Visitor Information Centre called for help about 3.15pm on Wednesday, January 3 after a major storm hit the area.
"Paramedics were told four people were walking the Three Sisters track and holding onto the steel handrail when lightning struck in the area," a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said. "All four managed to walk up from the track."
The spokesperson said NSW Ambulance paramedics treated three women in their 20s and one man in his 20s. One of the women was also treated for a head injury sustained in a fall after the lightning strike.
Paramedics then transported all four patients to Katoomba Hospital in a stable condition.
A large number of visitors sheltered in the visitor centre and were supported by council staff during the storm.
"Our thoughts are with the people struck by lightning and their families during this time," said Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill.
"I am proud of council staff for their quick thinking during this incident. As always, we are grateful for the wonderful emergency services personnel we have in the Blue Mountains."
The mayor said given previous major rain events have caused landslides and trees to come down in the Blue Mountains, "we are asking residents and visitors to take extreme care when outdoors and in parks and natural areas".
"It is also important to think of the wellbeing of your neighbours, especially the elderly and those who might need additional assistance after being affected by the storm."
Despite the downpour, Blue Mountains SES only received three calls for help - one for a fallen tree and two for leaks.
Local SES commander, John Hughes, said the tree that came down was complicated amongst power lines, forcing them to call in an external contractor to help make it safe.
He added: "A lot of our calls for water leaking are often maintenance issues and often there is not much we can do except advise the resident to place a bucket under the leak and call a qualified tradesperson to make repairs.
"People have the image that a tarp may stop leaks: that is not always the answer. When you receive rain such as 20mm in 20 minutes, the amount of water is often greater than what your drainage system can handle and there is very little that can be done.
"However, residents should regularly check their gutters around the house as well as any drainage systems they may have on their property to make sure they are clear from debris.
"At this time of year, and if you have a high number of trees on your property, you may have to check drains and gutters once a week, especially around the downpipes."
The summer storms are expected to carry on throughout January and February, especially after warm and humid days.
