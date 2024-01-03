Blue Mountains Gazette
Visitors struck by lightning at Echo Point as major storm hits

Updated January 8 2024 - 4:00pm, first published January 4 2024 - 7:06am
A group of walkers in their 20s has been taken to hospital after a lightning strike at Echo Point.

