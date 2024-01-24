Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Physie champion Sally Lamplough

JC
By Jennie Curtin
January 24 2024 - 12:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

East Blaxland physie fiend, Sally Lamplough, has been crowned the best ladies physie competitor in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.