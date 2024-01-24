Physie champion Sally Lamplough

East Blaxland physie fiend, Sally Lamplough, has been crowned the best ladies physie competitor in Australia.
Lamplough recently competed in the BJP Physie national championships, winning the over 33 category before being announced as the overall ladies champion for 2023.
Lamplough is with the Nepean Physie Club, which has locations in Werrington, Londonderry and McGraths Hill.
Lamplough said she was very excited to win the over 33 yrs section.
"To then be awarded the overall ladies champion was an absolute honour. It was made even more special to share my win with my club mate Adele McGuinness who won the over 60 years section. It was a very exciting day for Nepean Physie.
"I have been doing Physie for as long as I can remember. The routines promote strength, flexibility and overall fitness. As a busy mum of four, I appreciate the time out each week dancing and keeping fit with my friends.
"It is very special sharing my love of Physie with my daughter Lucy [who placed second in Australia]."
Sally's mother, sister, aunty and nieces all enjoy doing Physie too.
"It is a wonderful sport for girls and women of all ages," Lamplough said.
Head teacher at the club, Kim Annesley, said the team had performed very well at the championships.
"We had wonderful success as a club in 2023 with great results in both the individual and team component of our dance sport."
Physie fuses dance styles such as jazz, ballet, hip hop, contemporary, aerobic dance and even yoga and is performed to fun, upbeat, pop music soundtracks.
Physie (also known as physical culture) is the perfect combination of movements designed to increase strength, fitness and flexibility. The benefits for your daughter are increased co-ordination, brain development and confidence.
Nepean club is a member of BJP Physie, at 130 years old Australia's longest running and premier Physie organisation. It was founded by the Bjelke-Petersen School of Physical Culture.
