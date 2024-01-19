Blue Mountains Gazette
Learn to draw with nature

January 19 2024 - 12:03pm
Drawing with Nature workshop with Clare Delaney is on at Penrith Regional Gallery on Friday, February 2 at 5.30pm. Immersed in the shapes, colour, light, smells, sounds and textures of the garden, participants will make their own drawing tools from materials collected from the garden, and play and experiment with naturally made inks, as well as charcoal and gouache.

