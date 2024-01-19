Learn to draw with nature

Drawing with Nature workshop with Clare Delaney is on at Penrith Regional Gallery on Friday, February 2 at 5.30pm. Immersed in the shapes, colour, light, smells, sounds and textures of the garden, participants will make their own drawing tools from materials collected from the garden, and play and experiment with naturally made inks, as well as charcoal and gouache.
Delaney is an artist, art facilitator, gardener, and compost maker who lives and works in the Mountains. Having a deep concern for the planet's health and future survival has inspired her to look at other ways to create art; submerging paper/canvas in her garden compost, recycling, reusing, making natural inks and using found materials in her work.
Simmer: Drawing with Nature costs $80. See penrithregionalgallery.com.au.
