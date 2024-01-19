Improv plus hard rock and funk

W.E.S.T. and Tabua Harrison will be performing at Penrith Regional Gallery on Friday, February 2.
Wilcox, Encarnao, Swanton Trio (W.E.S.T.) comprises three composer-performers individually renowned for their work in jazz, improvisation, indie pop, art music and soundtracks. They are Felicity Wilcox (piano), John Encarnao (guitar) and Lloyd Swanton (bass).
W.E.S.T. improvise using their instruments in both conventional and non-conventional ways, including the integration of everyday objects.
W.E.S.T. perform completely improvised music.
W.E.S.T. perform completely improvised music, using extended techniques across acoustic guitar, double bass and piano. Their approach is different to most free improvising combinations as they explore a full spectrum of possibilities in their performances, meaning melody and groove are not off limits.
Tabua-Harrison is made up of guitarist Joseph Tabua and drummer Holly Harrison. Tabua brings a background in hard rock and funk style to the project while Harrison is one of Australia's most in-demand composers with music that embraces stylistic juxtaposition and whimsical humour.
Tabua-Harrison makes music that is both completely improvised and absolutely accessible, with the visceral energy of rock, metal and funk and the surprise of contemporary art music.
W.E.S.T. and Tabua Harrison at Penrith Regional Gallery, on Friday, February 2 at 7pm. Tickets: $15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.