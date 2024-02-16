Cash and Carter walking the line

A popular Johnny Cash and June Carter tribute act will be coming to the Blue Mountains Theatre on February 28.
Mark and Joanne Caligiuri, the leads of Get Rhythm - The Johnny Cash & June Carter Show, will be accompanied by Mark's sons Chris (double bass) and Lucas (drums) and Mark's cousin, Adam Prozzo (lead guitar).
Their set will include crowd favourites like I Walk the Line, Folsom Prison Blues, Jackson, A Boy Named Sue and many more.
The Caligiuris have toured Cash shows across Australia for 17 years.
"We want people to get excited," said Mark. "[W]e [perform] an energetic show and to ... feel the connection with each other too as that was an important part to John and June.
"Getting everybody together and having a good time to some of the greatest country songs ever written and to take them on a journey throughout the night."
Mark and Joanne were absolutely captivated by the movie I Walk the Line. It so deeply moved them that it sparked a desire to create their own show all those years ago. They eagerly await the release of the new documentary on June Carter.
Tickets can be purchased from the Blue Mountains Theatre in person, by phone 4723 5050 or online at bluemountainstheatre.com.au. The show is on Wednesday, February28, at 7.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.