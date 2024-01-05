Blue Mountains Cultural Centre puts out call to hopeful exhibitors

The Blue Mountains Cultural Centre is calling all artists, curators, and arts collectives to submit their proposal for exhibitions that will take place in the 2025 gallery program.
The Altitude Program is the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre's annual call out for submissions by Blue Mountains and western Sydney artists who are looking to exhibit in the world class facility.
Up to four artists will be selected and programmed into the 2025 artistic calendar, exhibiting alongside nationally renowned artists and touring shows from major Australian institutions. The successful applicants will take advantage of the resources, marketing and programming of one of NSW's premier public exhibition spaces.
It is a chance to extend the artistic and curatorial practice by exploring exhibition concepts, utilising professional museum and gallery display techniques and working with the centre's experienced exhibition, marketing and public programming teams.
In 2023 Blue Mountains-based artists Ida Jaro and Bette Mifsud collaborated on an exhibition containing over 60 urban and rural landscapes photographed from moving vehicles. The resulting exhibition, Shifting Screens, was a mesmerising exhibition engaging the audience with the fleeting nature of human life, and the navigation of its uncertain terrains.
Speaking of the Altitude experience, Mifsud said: "We had great support from the very kind, helpful and hardworking staff at the gallery. This professional gallery space is versatile, well-resourced and beautifully presented.
"Publicity and opening were free, in addition to which we were paid an exhibition fee. More than 10,000 people visited our show over its six week duration, and received much positive feedback."
In 2024 the selected Altitude artists are Bill Hope, Gregory Crocetti and Linda Seiffert, Jennifer Brady and Rebecca Waterstone. Hope is one of Australia's leading contemporary illustrators and his exhibition Living Room will be the first of the 2024 Altitude round on exhibition, opening on March 8.
The program is open to artists, curators, artist groups and arts collectives living in the Blue Mountains local government area and the greater western Sydney region.
For interested parties, there will be an information session held at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre on Wednesday, January 24, 5.30-6.30pm with artistic program leader Rilka Oakley and curator Hayley Zena Poynton.
Visit the Blue Mountains Cultural Centres website for the guidelines and application form.
Applications for 2025 Altitude close on February 11.
