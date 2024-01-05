Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Blue Mountains Cultural Centre puts out call to hopeful exhibitors

Updated January 8 2024 - 3:06pm, first published January 5 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Blue Mountains Cultural Centre is calling all artists, curators, and arts collectives to submit their proposal for exhibitions that will take place in the 2025 gallery program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.