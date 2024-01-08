'Their bond is inspiring': Child dies in Westmead Hospital following horror crash

An 11-year-old Blue Mountains girl has died in Westmead Children's Hospital eight days after a horror five-car collision that claimed the life of her father.
The Hazelbrook girl was in a critical condition when she was flown to The Children's Hospital at Westmead after the crash on the Great Western Highway near Lithgow on Friday, December 29.
Police were notified of the girl's death on Saturday, January 6.
Traffic engineer David Drozd was driving to Dubbo with his wife and five of their nine children when their Kia Carnival was hit in the chaos following a head-on collision at Wallerawang.
The driver of another vehicle, Jason McMahon from Narellan Vale, was also killed.
Another driver and 15 people were injured in the crash, including Mr Drozd's wife and other members of the Drozd family, aged from five to 15.
As an experienced traffic engineer he "spent many years of his life making a safer place for us all", one Penrith Councillor said.
Mr Drozd was heavily involved in the Blackspot program and had worked with Transport for NSW and the former Roads and Traffic Authority to deliver many projects to address crash sites across NSW.
The 42-year-old has been remembered as a loving family man and devoted Christian.
A Gofundme page to help his widow and their large family has already raised $77,130. The initial goal was to raise $20,000.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "I have had the privilege of spending some time with this beautiful family in the midst of their heartbreaking loss.
"What is immediately apparent is that this is a family bound together by their love for one another and a deep faith.
"Their bond is inspiring in the face of such incredible tragedy.
"Their experience reminds us of what really matters in life and how often we take that for granted. What matters is the love we share with those in our lives.
"The Drozd family will be there for each other in deep compassion. The Blue Mountains community will be there for them as well.
"David did incredible work for our community, making our roads safer for others. His service will endure.
"The loss of a child is a pain that is impossible for me to fathom. Coupled with the loss of a husband and father, the impact is immense.
"I call on the community to support this wonderful family through the avenues that exist. We have lost two beautiful people from our midst. It falls to us all now to honour their memory."
On social media, friend Ryan Connellan said that Mr Drozd was a "faithful member of Central Mountains Baptist Church". "He and his family would often attend conferences at my church. He was a lovely man who dearly loved the Lord and his family of nine children."
Mr Connellan said Mr Drozd and his family were on their way to Dubbo for the gender reveal of their first grandchild.
The family's GoFundMe appeal is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/david-drozd
More than 80 rescue personnel including police, paramedics, Fire and Rescue, Rural Fire Service, VRA Rescue and the State Emergency Service attended the crash scene.
Officers from Chifley Police District established a crime scene following the crash. A report is being prepared for the Coroner.
- with Damien Madigan
