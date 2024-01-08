Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Their bond is inspiring': Child dies in Westmead Hospital following horror crash

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated January 9 2024 - 9:45am, first published 9:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An 11-year-old Blue Mountains girl has died in Westmead Children's Hospital eight days after a horror five-car collision that claimed the life of her father.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.