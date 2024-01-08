Blue Mountains Gazette
Strike me lucky - twice!

By Jennie Curtin
Updated January 12 2024 - 12:25pm, first published January 8 2024 - 2:30pm
Blackheath's newsagent sold a $1.4 million winning Lotto ticket last week. But in an extraordinary turn of events, his brother - who is also a newsagent - sold a winning ticket in the same draw.

