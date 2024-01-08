Strike me lucky - twice!

Blackheath's newsagent sold a $1.4 million winning Lotto ticket last week. But in an extraordinary turn of events, his brother - who is also a newsagent - sold a winning ticket in the same draw.
Doug Forsyth in Blackheath nearly fell over when he heard the news.
"My brother, David, who owns Lismore Square News, also sold a division one winning entry in the weekend's Saturday Lotto draw. We couldn't believe it when we first found out about the news," he said. "What are the odds of both of our shops selling a division one win for the same draw?"
There were seven winners in the draw, each taking home $1,428,571.43.
But Mr Forsyth sold his winning ticket to an unregistered player, meaning there is someone - a local or a visitor - wandering around unaware that they have just become a millionaire.
"We hope our mystery winner checks their ticket soon and comes forward to claim their prize," Mr Forsyth said.
The lucky Blackheath newsagent also sold a $200,000 winning ticket in the lottery just last November.
For the record, the winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4431 were 17, 12, 36, 42, 13 and 34, while the supplementary numbers were 41 and 38.
Across Australia, there were seven division one winning entries - four in NSW and one each in Queensland, Victoria and South Australia.
