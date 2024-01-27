Wayzgoose sale in 'negotiation'

The Wayzgoose building in Leura Mall may finally be sold.
More than eight years after council voted in secret to demolish the early 20th century building, only to later overturn its own decision, a bid of $750,000 by Qubed Property & Services is in 'negotiation', said a council spokeswoman.
Council voted last year to subdivide the site, separating the timber clad shop from the car park and amenities building behind it. The sale will be of the building only - the other area will stay in council's hands.
The sale is conditional on the new owner undertaking to repair and conserve the building in accordance with a heritage report in line with a 2016 development application, which was revised twice before being approved in late 2018.
One half of the building has been vacant for more than eight years because of its deteriorating condition, depriving council of more than half a million dollars in lost rent..
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.