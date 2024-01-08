Blue Mountains Gazette
Buses to replace trains overnight between Springwood and Blacktown

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 10 2024 - 9:26am, first published January 9 2024 - 10:30am
Nighttime Mountains commuters taking the train to or from Sydney will need to amend their plans, as buses will replace trains between Blacktown and Springwood in the coming days.

