Buses to replace trains overnight between Springwood and Blacktown

Nighttime Mountains commuters taking the train to or from Sydney will need to amend their plans, as buses will replace trains between Blacktown and Springwood in the coming days.
On Tuesday, January 9, and Wednesday, January 10, buses will be providing transport from 10.50pm to 2am in place of trains in the lower Mountains and into Sydney.
During this time, trains on the Blue Mountains line will run to a changed timetable and stopping pattern.
Commuters are advised to plan their trip before travelling for up-to-date information. To learn more, visit: https://transportnsw.info/trip#/trip.
Over the summer period, NSW Police are also running targeting antisocial behaviour on Sydney's railways, with a focus on assaults, property offences, and 'buffer riding' - which describes clinging to the outside of a moving train or light rail.
Operation Rampart was initiated on November 27 last year, and will run until February 16 this year.
Transport for NSW Secretary, Josh Murray said "Last year we saw 27 incidents of people 'buffer riding' or 'roof riding' on our light rail vehicles.
"This is far from harmless fun, or content for a social media reel - it puts the safety of passengers, staff and the person themselves at serious risk."
Antisocial behaviour has also already caused nearly 11 thousand minutes worth of rail delays this year, said Sydney Trains Head of Security and Intelligence, Jess Sharpe.
Anyone with information about Operation Rampart is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.