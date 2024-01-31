Lou Clifton nurses injury, prepares for European runs

After a stunning result taking out female honours at Lonely Mountain 50 Mile in Orange last October and the Mount Panorama Punish in Bathurst a week later, Mt Victoria's Lou Clifton has had to ease off on training.
She rolled her ankle badly in the Grampians Peak Trail 100 mile race in Victoria the following month and had to pull out when she was coming third.
"I pulled out around 90 kilometres into the race. I was feeling really good, so it was very disappointing."
Clifton, 51, ruptured ligaments on both sides of her ankle with an avulsion fracture. Whilst she has recently returned to running, it may need a full three months to recover.
"My plans are a bit up in the air," she told the Gazette.
Her next race was due to be Gone Nuts in Tasmania in March, but she's not sure which distance to compete in and whether her ankle will cope.
"I haven't been able to train properly. I have been on the bike a lot due to my injury, so I am trying to improve my swimming so I can have a go at the Nepean Tri in April (the short course) just for fun," she added.
Europe is also calling. Later in the year she will return to compete in OCC, one of the shorter races in the The Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc series, in September. She ran the UTMB 100 mile race in 2022 and the CCC 100km race in 2023. She will also race at the World Masters Mountain Running Championship in Spain in September.
"Spain is a short course - only 34km with 2000m elevation - I would also like to finish the GPT100 - which I had to pull out of last year - which is in November. I am planning to run/hike the Australian Alps Walking Track this year, either April or November, so not sure yet. There are a few Aussie races in between I might do too."
Clifton achieved two Australian women's records for 50-54 for 24 hours and 200km categories last year at the Canberra 24 hour track race. Last year locally she was the third woman to cross the line in Ultra Trail Australia and the fourth female in the Six Foot track marathon. She is entering her ninth year of competitive running.
