Lou Clifton nurses injury, prepares for European runs

By B C Lewis
February 1 2024 - 6:00am
After a stunning result taking out female honours at Lonely Mountain 50 Mile in Orange last October and the Mount Panorama Punish in Bathurst a week later, Mt Victoria's Lou Clifton has had to ease off on training.

