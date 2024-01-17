Fiji football triumph: Wentworth Falls Football Club supports young star in her dreams to represent Australia

Fifteen year old Lu-Anne Angwin has the Western Sydney Wanderers in her sights.
The central defending midfielder recently returned from a successful youth football tour of Fiji - where her team, the International Football Group, were crowned the Ultimate Fiji Soccer Club champions.
"Although we were competing against each other, there was nothing but smiles and good sportsmanship the whole week [December 6-13, 2023]. When the games ended we were sung to by the Fijians with traditional songs, which were amazing."
The Wentworth Falls soccer player has dreams to follow in the footsteps of a former star of the club, Leah Blayney, a former Matilda and current Australian women's national under 20s coach.
"I am hopefully going to be playing for a professional team one day like the Western Sydney Wanderers or Sydney FC," she said.
"Although I am someone who got into the National Premier League system later than normal, compared to what previous Matildas had, I am going to work as hard as I can every day."
Wentworth Falls Football Club president Andrew Presland said "although she is a while away from reaching her dream of playing football at the elite level, Lu-Anne was nominated to join a youth football tour to Fiji".
The Australian youth team was made up of other promising young players from Wagga Wagga, Port Macquarie, the greater western Sydney area and the Adelaide Hills.
They competed against local teams in the Ultimate Fiji Soccer Cup. Their girls youth division defeated teams from Lautoka, Ba and Nadi and also the Fijian Under 16's national team, who ran second to New Zealand in the Pacific games.
About 130 girls represented Australia in various divisions.
Lu-Anne started playing at "Wenty" when she was five, and she regularly gives back to the club by assisting with coaching and skills clinics and gear donations to underprivileged soccer players in the Indo-Pacific. The clinics helped her raise funds for the recent trip and the club helped with sponsorship. She plays representative football for the Nepean FC, where she captained the U15 girl's team in 2023.
"Wentworth Falls FC has been amazing by supporting such a young player like me," said Lu-Anne. "I am very appreciative that the club has backed me as a player and helped me to develop my coaching and leadership skills".
When she turns 18 she hopes to complete higher level coaching certificates in football and futsal.
Registrations are now open for the football season.
