'Everybody is welcome': Science at the Local turns 10

Science at the Local, the community science series that brings engaging and accessible science talks to the Lower Mountains, is celebrating its 10th birthday.
The birthday celebrations will be held at Springwood Sports Club on Sunday, February 25 from 2pm.
The event will focus on artificial intelligence (AI), with talks from University of Technology Sydney Professor of Maths and Stats, Sally Cripps, and Western Sydney University Senior Learning Experience Designer, Andrew Komoder.
Since the first event in 2014, 115 speakers have featured at regular events in Springwood and special events from Western Sydney to the Upper Mountains, including the launch of National Science Week, covering the latest in science and research.
Over the years 7,000 people have passed through Science at the Local's doors, a varied crowd of science aficionados, youngsters and inquisitive members of the public, relishing the chance to interact with prominent researchers and specialists in their fields.
"Community is at the heart of Science at the Local," said co-founder Kevin Joseph. "We love the new faces and the familiar faces, young and old. Everybody is welcome."
"For our first event I called up three of my old biochemistry lecturers," said fellow co-founder Hamish Clarke. "Much to my delight they came. Much to my surprise, so did a bunch of community members. We've been going strong ever since."
To find out more including the soon to be released 2024 schedule, visit scienceatthelocal.org.
Science at the Local is supported by Inspiring Australia and the NSW Government.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.