Melodies get in the swing

The fabulous Kings & Queens of Swing featuring G.B. Taylor, Dorathy Cooper and the Swingaholics band will kick off the year on February 14 by celebrating some of the world's greatest swing singers and crooners. From Frank Sinatra to Tony Bennett, Bobby Darin to Dean Martin, Natalie Cole to Peggy Lee, Doris Day and more, the Kings & Queens of Swing will ensure a swinging start with great music, fun and laughs.