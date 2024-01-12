Melodies get in the swing

Morning Melodies - a monthly live music program at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood - returns for 2024 in February with a great range of shows right through to December.
The fabulous Kings & Queens of Swing featuring G.B. Taylor, Dorathy Cooper and the Swingaholics band will kick off the year on February 14 by celebrating some of the world's greatest swing singers and crooners. From Frank Sinatra to Tony Bennett, Bobby Darin to Dean Martin, Natalie Cole to Peggy Lee, Doris Day and more, the Kings & Queens of Swing will ensure a swinging start with great music, fun and laughs.
Tickets for Morning Melodies are just $25 and include a complimentary morning tea. For online bookings, visit www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au or call the Blue Mountains Theatre box office on 4723 5050.
