Bevy of beauties to celebrate the 1920s

Enjoy a party like it's the 1920s.
Gatsby Show, featuring vintage fan dancer and burlesque artist Porcelain Doll, bellydancer Velvetina, hoop and circus performer Talz Twirlz and many more, heads to the Wentworth Falls School of Arts for two shows on January 20 and 27.
Experience all the opulence and energy of the roaring 20s in a night of vintage jazz dance, burlesque, feather fan dance, circus and bellydance.
Get your glad rags on and be transported to an art deco world of sparkles, champagne, decadence, debauchery and fun. There will be a best dressed competition for attendees to the show each evening as well.
Learn about the 1920s speakeasy and nightlife reaction to prohibition laws and have an amazing night celebrating all things 20s.
Curated by local fan dancer, burlesque artiste, 1920s enthusiast and vintage dancer Porcelain Doll, enjoy a night of a bevy of beauties paying homage to a decade of excess, wild parties and naughty behaviour.
Starring: Porcelain Doll, Velvetina, Talz Twirls, The Vintage Vixens and Stone Cold Fox Burlesque.
This is a BYO event. Premixed spirits, champagne and wine welcome. This show is run in a humanist/feminist framework and no disrespectful behaviour towards performers will be permitted. Tickets see eventbrite.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.