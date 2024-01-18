Leading like his late nan: Ian RT Colless follows Aunty Dawn's footsteps

Katoomba's Ian RT Colless is holding the torch handed to him by his late grandmother Aunty Dawn Colless (1932-2003), living his life today as an Indigenous leader in the ACT.
Mr Colless is a man of the Dharabuladh (Therabluat) clan of the Gundungurra people. Growing up taught by the generations of The Gully in Katoomba, formerly home to a large Indigenous population, he learned about navigating Aboriginal culture first-hand at the tables of respected elders and his grandmother.
"Those skill sets weren't something that you can learn in a book. Those skill sets were understood around cups of tea, listening and learning" he told the Gazette.
Mr Colless was very young at the time, though, and didn't fully understand what he was learning until the day of his grandmother's funeral at Echo Point, a fitting location, as it was where his grandmother lit up the Olympic Cauldron, and a sacred site that holds particular significance for all Indigenous people in the mountains.
At the time he was still a 15-year-old student at Blue Mountains Christian College.
"I remember my grandmother's funeral. I had to get up, turn and face thousands of people piled onto the then newly developed Echo Point lookout, that was my first Welcome to Country. Realising that I... had to carry the touch for her, and my community. A Catholic and a cultural ceremony," he said.
"Nan's totem hovered, which is my totem, the eagle, when they were doing the last rites. And I remember looking out over Jamison Valley, and I felt Nan going back into Country.
"And it was that moment that I thought to myself 'everything I've been told: it exists'. And that I'm part of this Country, and my grandmother has gone home. Where I will travel to when it's my time."
Later, Mr Colless would officially opened the Aunty Dawn Colless bridge. At the time, he said: "Nan, you were a bridge, a bridge between cultures, a beacon of passion and commitment for our people. I too, will be a bridge for our cultures."
Spurred on by this, Mr Colless took to a life of public service to act as an Indigenous leader, just like his grandmother led before him.
This path saw him work with the Australian Council for the Arts developing a national cultural arts strategy, then as manager of the Indigenous Arts Leadership Program supported by Westfarmers Arts.
He is also a trained dancer and choreographer with extensive experience working as an artist and in arts management, and has been commissioned to create numerous works across the globe.
Today, he has been appointed as Assistant Director for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Engagement, Culture and Arts for the Australian Capital Territory, working with ACT government and Arts ACT.
Mr Colless' role, which he began in late December last year, sees him advocating for Indigenous culture and arts projects and activities, supporting Indigenous arts workers and advisory bodies, and helping to position Canberra as the nation's art capital.
"My relationship with my community, my elders and my grandmother informs everything I do as an Indigenous leader moving forward for our peoples," the 37-year-old said.
"The things that I do today... they're things I learned as my earliest memories, in the Blue Mountains.
"Taking on this role, I am enthusiastic about combining my diverse culture and artistic background with the leadership skills I have refined by spearheading various projects and engaging extensively with global, federal, state and remote Indigenous communities."
Mr Colless grew up in a community which did not label him on the grounds that he was gay and dyslexic, which he said gave him the push needed to pursue his dreams.
"I was never told I was gay, I was never told I couldn't spell, read or write. I was always told you can succeed, you can do this," he said.
After his Nan died, Mr Colless went on to attend his dream school and graduated from Newtown High School of the Performing Arts. He then went on to complete several degrees and leadership programs, including a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Queensland University and a Masters of Arts from New York University.
His unique intersection of creative passion and historic upbringing has also given him a raw, personal perspective on the meaning and value behind his official role.
"To me, arts and public service aren't separated, because [they] are in a relationship with cultural expression. And when you're an Aboriginal person, cultural expression doesn't discriminate. Our cultural expression is our art," he said.
"If we understand the way that the basket is woven, and the stories that are shared on why that person is making that basket, and the [many] aspects of making that basket... that's cultural expression. And cultural expression is the oldest way that Indigenous people have made, and continue to make leaders in the world."
While he has his eyes set on the future, Mr Colless fondly reminisced about visiting his Nan.
He said one memory, so long ago he's unsure if it's a dream or reality, is of Aunty Dawn showing him a black-and-white image of a heroic-looking man.
"[She said]: 'This is King Billy Lynch, your great, great, great grandfather, he was the last traditional leader of our people, the Gundungurra. My granny too, once sat me in front of this image and she said the same thing I am about to tell you. Like 'Old'-Billy you will be a leader for your people too'.
"Nan used to always carry Billy Lynch around in her handbag. She was the 'mouse that learned to roar like a lion'. And whenever we'd meet up, if it was [out of home], she'd pull out old Billy, put him onto the table, light up a PJ Cigarette, and talk about something completely off topic."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.