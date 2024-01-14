Backlash over bodgy speed humps and bins

The tourist hotspot has been called world class, but the lack of bins and the "dangerous" 14 speed humps with a "square" shape in the new car park have let it down.
That's the response on social media to the new Conservation Hut-Valley of the Waters and Wentworth Falls Lookout precinct, in the popular tourist mecca of south Wentworth Falls that re-opened after a million dollar-plus upgrade on December 16, last year.
One concerned local, Bjorn Thomasson, said "the speed humps are not suitable for disability buses and people riding in disability taxis if you have a spinal cord injury you cannot take passengers over the speed humps". Wentworth Falls resident, Frankie Balboa, said the speed bumps "look like mini curbs."
Blue Mountains Councillor Brent Hoare and cycling advocacy group, Ride Blue Mountains, raised the issue with the National Parks and Wildlife Service over the holidays. Cr Hoare said the speed humps did "not conform to the relevant standard" and a cyclist was seriously injured during the Christmas break riding over the speed humps.
"It needs to be said that the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) have done a great job of the upgrade to the picnic area and parking lot along Sir H Burrell Drive at the Wentworth Falls lookouts at the end of Falls Rd," Cr Hoare said.
"This is a world class facility, and one of the most popular spots in the Blue Mountains, and it should be of the highest standard. Largely, it now is. Except for the speed humps."
Wentworth Falls resident Ruth French also complained directly to National Parks about the "bone-jarring" humps on December 16.
"I think they could be the worst speed bumps I've ever experienced. I drive a Subaru Outback so it's not like it's a car that is not designed to cope with a bump in the road.
"The speed limit is 10km and I recommend taking the speed bumps at about 3km," she told the Gazette.
A National Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson confirmed there had been "a small number of customer complaints" about the "profile of the speed humps", including from Ride Blue Mountains, after one of their members was injured in a crash on the entry road.
The spokesperson said NPWS conducted an "on-site risk assessment and undertook temporary risk mitigation measures including installing additional signage and asphalt strips to smooth out the speed humps' profile".
"NPWS is currently investigating longer-term options for a permanent solution and will discuss permanent solutions with the Ride Blue Mountains group."
Council has had its own issues with speed humps, forced to fix the speed humps on Oaklands Road in Hazelbrook after numerous complaints about their shape and height in 2022.
Meanwhile the issue over bins has not been resolved. National Parks has a policy of no bins in the national park and asks people to take their rubbish with them. These issues are exacerbated in the Blue Mountains in peak tourist periods - December, January and Easter.
The spokesperson said "NPWS has observed a significant increase in rubbish across Blue Mountains National Park during the Christmas period especially at high visitation sites including Wentworth Falls and Valley of the Waters day use area (Conservation Hut)".
"Extra servicing of the high visitation sites including litter collection was scheduled. NPWS is also planning to install specific signage at the problem areas.
The spokesperson said NPWS "has not installed rubbish bins at these locations as previous experience indicates that rubbish bins can actually exaggerate the problem by encouraging visitors to overfill the bins which can then lead to litter being blown into the bush causing more environmental damage".
"NPWS advocates 'leave no trace' visitation and encourages all visitors to take their rubbish with them when they leave the site. "
