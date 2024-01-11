Buses replace trains overnight on weekend between Blacktown and Central

Meanwhile Transport for NSW's Transport Management Centre is reporting that a tree has fallen over on Jenolan Caves Road, with the road closed in both directions. This affects the stretch of road between Kanangra Walls Road and Western Boundary Trail. The incident happened at 6.30am Friday, January 12. The advice is to avoid the area and check Live Traffic. The information on Live Traffic NSW is managed by Transport for NSW's Transport Management Centre, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.