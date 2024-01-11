Blue Mountains Gazette
Buses replace trains overnight on weekend between Blacktown and Central

Updated January 12 2024 - 10:28am, first published 9:00am
Buses will continue to replace trains on the Blue Mountains line over the weekend, with changes to overnight timetables between Blacktown and Central stations.

