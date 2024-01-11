Buses replace trains overnight on weekend between Blacktown and Central

Buses will continue to replace trains on the Blue Mountains line over the weekend, with changes to overnight timetables between Blacktown and Central stations.
Between Saturday January 13 and Sunday January 14, trains will be replaced by buses between 11.20pm and 5am.
Trains will continue to run between Blacktown and Blue Mountains line stations, but in some cases with a changed timetable.
T1 Western Line trains will also only run between Penrith and Strathfield.
Replacement buses can be impacted by driver shortages, and cancellations or delays may occur, so commuters are advised to plan their trips before travelling for up-to-date information.
Train commuters are also advised that later in the month, trackwork between Strathfield and Central may affect train travels, between Saturday January 20 and Sunday January 21.
To learn more and get the latest rail updates, visit: https://transportnsw.info/trip#/trip, or check for additional social media updates from the TrainLink West account on Twitter.
Meanwhile Transport for NSW's Transport Management Centre is reporting that a tree has fallen over on Jenolan Caves Road, with the road closed in both directions. This affects the stretch of road between Kanangra Walls Road and Western Boundary Trail. The incident happened at 6.30am Friday, January 12. The advice is to avoid the area and check Live Traffic. The information on Live Traffic NSW is managed by Transport for NSW's Transport Management Centre, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
