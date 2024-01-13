Shopkeeper receives extraordinary gift: 150-year-old grand piano

It's not every day a shopkeeper gets an extraordinary, almost priceless gift from a customer. But that's what happened to Mary Coin from the Good Earth Bookshop in Wentworth Falls recently.
The shop, which prides itself on only having recycled or gifted furniture inside, was given a 150-year-old grand piano for Christmas.
The generous owners, Genevieve and Henry Smith from Wentworth Falls, have had the stunning John Broadwood piano in their family for 53 years. The Smiths even paid for the family heirloom to be transported to the bookshop.
It's tuned up and ready for A Grand Recital event on Saturday January 20 from 6pm to 8pm which is free for all the community.
Ms Coin is encouraging pianists in the community to come along and perform a favourite piece.
John Broadwood and Sons is the oldest existing firm of piano manufacturers in the world. Broadwood's first piano was created in 1773. Contact goodearthbookshop@gmail.com for details.
