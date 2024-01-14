Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Preseason training set to start for Blue Mountains Rugby Club

Updated January 15 2024 - 2:32pm, first published 8:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains Rugby Club starts preseason training on Tuesday, January 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.