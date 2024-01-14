Preseason training set to start for Blue Mountains Rugby Club

Blue Mountains Rugby Club starts preseason training on Tuesday, January 23.
Training is Tuesday and Thursday nights at Lapstone Oval while games are played on Saturdays with the season officially commencing in late April.
Blue Mountains men's sides compete in the NSW Suburban Rugby Division 1 competition for which their First Grade are the reigning premiers, breaking a 67-year drought in 2023.
Currently the club's women's teams compete in rugby sevens tournaments throughout the year.
Blueys are based at Lapstone Oval but play all over Sydney which sees many fun-filled bus trips that end at the Lapstone Hotel, 2024 sponsor and the spiritual home of Blue Mountains rugby.
The club enjoys a multicultural and positive, family atmosphere adjacent to junior club Blue Mountains Junior Rugby Club.
The club fields 5+ mens senior grades, an U21s (Colts) and a women's team, providing something for anyone of any skill or experience level.
Colts registration is free for the 2024 season and the club is looking forward to great numbers again across all grades.
If you're not interested in being a player, the club always welcomes volunteers, otherwise get down to Lapstone Oval on Saturdays for the winter sport season and the best barbecue in Western Sydney.
