Alleged meth supply bust

About 4.40pm on January 5, a 58-year-old woman was arrested by Blue Mountains highway patrol on Station Street in Wentworth Falls, after being stopped for a random breath and drug test.
Blue Mountains acting Crime Manager David Kervin said the Ford driver allegedly returned a positive result for methamphetamine.
"Her vehicle was searched, and cannabis and methamphetamine was located. The female was conveyed to Katoomba Police Station where she was charged with two sequences of supply prohibited drug."
The Wentworth Falls woman was given conditional bail and was due to attend Katoomba Local Court on January 15.
About 5am on January 6 police and emergency services were called to a house in South Street, Katoomba, after reports of a fire outside the location, with one occupant still inside at the time.
Fire and Rescue NSW put out the fire on the front porch.
Fortunately no-one was injured and there was no structural damage to the premises.
Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000, or Katoomba police station quoting reference number E421472794.
About 6pm on January 8 police were called to a store on Parke St, in Katoomba, after reports a man was allegedly "behaving erratically in the store" and throwing a brick. The 53-year-old-entered the store around ten minutes earlier and "appeared to be heavily intoxicated," police allege.
"The male was seen to throw a brick on the ground causing it to smash, before grabbing a female customer on the buttocks. A staff member intervened, moving the man to the rear of the store where he was arrested by police a short time later," acting Crime Manager David Kervin said.
It's alleged the Katoomba man resisted arrest, however no police were seriously injured. He was charged with sexually touching another person without consent, resisting police and assaulting police and given strict conditional bail to appear at Katoomba Court on February 5.
Blue Mountains Police have observed an increase in scams on social media and online marketplaces.
Acting Crime Manager David Kervin said "items advertised for sale are never received after money is transferred by the victim".
He reminded the community to be aware of scams when purchasing goods online.
Information on how to detect scams can be found at www.scamwatch.gov.au
