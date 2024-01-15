Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Alleged meth supply bust

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated January 16 2024 - 11:07am, first published January 15 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

About 4.40pm on January 5, a 58-year-old woman was arrested by Blue Mountains highway patrol on Station Street in Wentworth Falls, after being stopped for a random breath and drug test.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.