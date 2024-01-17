Dark Side of Blaxland: ghost story comic creator brings Frankenbird to life

Woodford's Kellie Mar has captured the myths and legends of the Blue Mountains with spooky flair in her Dark Side of the Blue comic book series.
Yet while most of her chosen monsters are shrouded in mystery - and perhaps a bit exaggerated for effect - Frankenbird exists exactly as she drew him.
Ms Mar began capturing the Blue Mountains' cryptids (a creature whose existence or survival is disputed, like the yeti) in 2015. She realised in her role at the Cultural Centre that the 'spooky side' of the Mountains was not captured in merchandise.
A fan of ghost stories since she was young, Ms Mar took a comic-book approach to drawing the myths of the Mountains in Scooby-Doo-styled stories.
"I've always loved monsters. And Blue Mountains is just such a hub for that sort of thing," she said.
So it felt like an opportunity to make some postcards and magnets for her past hometown when Blaxland's Frankenbird rose to prominence, an Indian Myna with a bald yellow head.
"My husband just goes nuts every time he has lunch and there's Frankenbird. He sends me pictures and says 'I'm having lunch with Frankenbird'," she said.
"He's this little status symbol down there, he's so freaking cute."
With the classic comic book cover reminiscent of Tales from the Crypt (but more family-friendly), Ms Mar captured not only Frankenbird's distinct look but the current Blaxland streetscape in the background.
This includes the date palm trees, which may soon be replaced with native trees according to the council's Blaxland master plan.
"I was like 'I need to commemorate this'. So it was literally just making an artwork to show the spirit of time. We had palm trees in Blaxland: and Frankenbird," she said.
"The Blue Mountains has so many cryptids that I draw, so I'm like 'yeah, I'm totally making Frankenbird a thing'."
Since beginning Dark Side of the Blue, Ms Mar has released art of several rumoured beings, including the woman in black up at Mount Vic, the woman in white at Woodford Academy, a Yowie, a panther, a dropbear, and more.
She is inspired by local stories - such as the two WIRES volunteers who, while seeking wombats, swore they saw an 11-foot-long Goanna in the Blue Mountains' bush.
Dark Side of the Blue merchandise includes comics, a calendar, and postcards and magnets. Shop online at www.etsy.com/shop/BowieBunny or www.ebay.com.au/usr/bowiebunnyart, or in-person at The Turning Page bookshop in Springwood, Odd Mountain in Katoomba, or Geekdom in Leura.
