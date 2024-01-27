Two new music releases from local musician Peta Williams

Springwood resident Peta Williams recently released two new albums of her music - Shimmering, an album of five solo piano pieces, and Mountain Reflections, a single work for clarinet and piano, featuring the renowned Australian clarinettist, Alan Vivian. Williams plays piano on both albums.
"I haven't released any new music for some years," Williams said, "although I have been continuing to compose. The opportunity to record on a beautiful grand piano at Elkwood Studios in Wentworth Falls was the impetus I needed to record both these albums"..
"The music in Shimmering was written over a number of years and is a journey of sorts, taking the listener from a gentle meandering along the path to writing a letter to ourselves about the present moment and our experiences so far. Mountain Reflections is a piece I wrote for my friend Alan Vivian that was first performed in 2017, and now has a renewed life through this recording."
Williams' music can be described as reflective, serene, calm and graceful, with a depth of heart that enables the listener to tap into their own inward journey of heart, mind and spirit.
To find out more about these new releases, go to https://petawilliams.com.au/music-releases#new-releases.
As well as her own creative work, Peta Williams has more than 30 years' experience as a senior manager or CEO in a range of organisations, encompassing the arts, music therapy and community services sector in both government and non-government roles.
She currently runs her own management consulting business specialising in providing support to the arts and community services sector. For some years now she has been the Chair of a range of categories within the APRA AMCOS Art Music Awards. She enjoys singing with the Warrimoo-based Moo Choir, and is a member of MidBiz Networking.
Her musical work is available via her website www.petawilliams.com.au, and her business website is at www.petawilliamsconsulting.com.au.
