Two new music releases from local musician Peta Williams

January 27 2024 - 3:38pm
Springwood resident Peta Williams recently released two new albums of her music - Shimmering, an album of five solo piano pieces, and Mountain Reflections, a single work for clarinet and piano, featuring the renowned Australian clarinettist, Alan Vivian. Williams plays piano on both albums.

